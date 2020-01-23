Global  

British officials propose limited 5G role for China's Huawei: sources

Reuters Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
British officials have proposed granting Huawei a limited role in the UK's future 5G network, resisting U.S. calls for a complete ban over fears of Chinese spying, two people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
