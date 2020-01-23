'#BoycottAmazonProducts': How Saudi bots, Twitter, and newspapers are reacting to accusations that their Crown Prince hacked Jeff Bezos' phone
Thursday, 23 January 2020 () · Social media users in Saudi Arabia are reacting angrily to accusations that Mohammed bin Salman hacked Jeff Bezos' phone.
· The hashtag #قاطعوا_منتجات_امازون (#BoycottAmazonProducts) was used more than 10,000 times by 6 a.m. EST on Thursday. It was the top trending topic at that time.
· Videos of the...
Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister dismissed allegations that the crown prince may have been involved in a plot to hack the phone of Amazon boss Jeff Bezos as “absurd” on Wednesday, seeking to head off a dispute that could damage the kingdom’s reputation.
