Apple AirPods Pro return to Amazon all-time low price

9to5Toys Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Amazon offers the Apple AirPods Pro for *$234.99 shipped*. Regularly $249, today’s deal is a match of the Amazon all-time low price and our previous mention. *Note: *currently backordered to the end of the month. AirPods Pro delivers a refreshed take of the popular original version, now featuring active noise cancellation, tapered silicone tips, and a water-resistant design. Apple’s H1 chip ensures you have fast connectivity and up to 24-hours of battery life. I picked up the latest from Apple on launch day, and I have to say that the hype is real. Our Jeff Benjamin agreed in his recent hands-on review, noting that AirPods Pro “sound amazing, they’re uber-portable, come with great battery life, and feature incredible Active Noise Cancellation.”

