Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Via's CEO explains how the company is beating Uber and Lyft at shared rides — and building better public transit networks at the same time

Business Insider Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Via's CEO explains how the company is beating Uber and Lyft at shared rides — and building better public transit networks at the same time· *Via CEO Daniel Ramot didn't mince words when it came to the problems with Uber and Lyft, and the detrimental effects of personal vehicles on crowded cities. *
· *Ramot said he looks forward to taking the shared-rides provider public in the future, but stopped short of a timeline. *
· *In addition to a consumer service,...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Published < > Embed
News video: Bill To Allow Baltimore To Collect Taxes On Uber, Lyft Rides

Bill To Allow Baltimore To Collect Taxes On Uber, Lyft Rides 02:14

 Baltimore City lost out on at least $2.1 million from rideshare companies Uber and Lyft the past few years, after failing to collect on a 25-cent tax.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Ampersand Launches the And Platform to Unify Audience and Measurement Across Inventories [Video]Ampersand Launches the And Platform to Unify Audience and Measurement Across Inventories

Ampersand, the TV advertising and sales company owned by Comcast, Cox and Charter, is putting its vast data network of 38 million households to work with a new external platform that lets partners..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 09:00Published

Uber to Let Drivers Choose Their Own Fares in New Test [Video]Uber to Let Drivers Choose Their Own Fares in New Test

Uber to Let Drivers Choose Their Own Fares in New Test The experiment allows drivers to increase fares compared to the base price set by the company. It will include rides around California airports,..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:04Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Uber veteran Rachel Holt to leave

Uber Technologies Inc's senior executive Rachel Holt, who oversees the ride-hailing company's bike and scooter operations as well as partnerships with public...
Reuters India Also reported by •E-Commerce Times

Kids can't take Uber and Lyft rides alone. A startup thinks it found the perfect solution — and has backing from the US' largest school bus company

· *Uber and Lyft don't allow unaccompanied minors under 18 years old, though the stipulation isn't stopping some. * · *To fill the gap, startups like Kango...
Business Insider

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Redweb

Redweb Gonzalo Marcos, Customer Success Architect @Mulesoft, shares the latest features and explains the company roadmap… https://t.co/sA7CATrWrC 16 minutes ago

Santiag37675683

SDIY ❤🦄 RT @BloombergLive: Founder of #AI company @iamplusofficial @iamwill explains their specific technology and how it was created out of need f… 21 minutes ago

markmpeterson7

Mark P RT NS1 "Don’t overlook #DNS threats when introducing new #IoT devices to your company, analysts warn. iotagenda exp… https://t.co/31FmOOt7r7 24 minutes ago

NS1

NS1 Don’t overlook #DNS threats when introducing new #IoT devices to your company, analysts warn. @iotagenda explains w… https://t.co/WqgtIxuUdD 28 minutes ago

ThisMustStop5

StopAllDVChildAbuse RT @Gander_News_a3: Boeing's New CEO Explains How Troubled Company Plans to Restore Faith in Its 737 Max Jets https://t.co/NX57iHIPkX via @… 32 minutes ago

Gander_News_a3

Adventure Travel News Boeing's New CEO Explains How Troubled Company Plans to Restore Faith in Its 737 Max Jets https://t.co/NX57iHIPkX via @circleboom 39 minutes ago

Gander_News_e2

World Travel News Boeing's New CEO Explains How Troubled Company Plans to Restore Faith in Its 737 Max Jets https://t.co/YqfCQd3MrW via @circleboom 39 minutes ago

RajaTadvai

Raja Tadvai 23andMe lays off 100 people as DNA test sales decline @CNBC Home DNA-testing company 23andMe is laying off about 10… https://t.co/BUEoAZOv7u 40 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.