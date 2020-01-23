Adobe today announced Productions, a new feature set coming soon to Premiere Pro. The tools were previewed at this year’s Sundance Film Festival and are targeted for production teams in search of improved project management. more… The post Adobe previews new project management and collaboration tools coming to Premiere Pro appeared first on 9to5Mac.

Recent related news from verified sources Adobe Premiere Pro teases Google Drive-like collaborative editing Adobe Adobe is previewing a new feature for Premiere Pro called Productions that’ll help teams work together on projects. Announced today at the Sundance...

The Verge 1 week ago



