Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

STMicro CEO says a Huawei ban would not threaten $12 billion revenue target

Reuters Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Franco-Italian chipmaker STMicroelectronics would still reach its mid-term revenue target in the event of a ban of Huawei telecoms components in Europe, its chief executive said after the group published better-than-expected earnings on growing demand for its next-generation products.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

AdTech Doyenne, Target’s Kristi Argyilan, to Headline the Beet Retreat in San Juan Feb 5-7 [Video]AdTech Doyenne, Target’s Kristi Argyilan, to Headline the Beet Retreat in San Juan Feb 5-7

Kristi Argyilan, president of Target's Roundel unit, will be among the featured speakers at the annual Beet.TV executive retreat taking place in San Juan on February 5-7. From her days as president of..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 06:34Published

Huawei profit jumps, but 2020 may be 'difficult' [Video]Huawei profit jumps, but 2020 may be 'difficult'

The Chinese technology company announced full-year revenue to $121 billion, lower than its earlier projections, as a U.S. trade blacklisting curbed growth and disrupted its ability to source key parts...

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:39Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Intel stock soars after 4Q earnings beat on cloud growth

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) traded at a 19-year high Friday after it forecasted better-than-expected 2020 earnings, signaling a strong recovery in chip...
Proactive Investors


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.