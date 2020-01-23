Global  

Tetris returns to Android and iOS after EA’s version shuts down

The Verge Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Tetris returns to Android and iOS after EA’s version shuts downJust days after EA announced that its mobile Tetris games will shut down on April 21st, new Tetris developer N3twork released an officially licensed version of the popular puzzle game for both Android and iOS. It’s already available to download today for free.

The new N3twork app isn’t the 100-player Tetris Royale app that the developer is also working on; rather, it’s an extremely basic mobile Tetris game. “We’re launching Tetris with a traditional solo gameplay mode, but we want fans to know that we’ve got so much more in store for them, and this is just the foundation of an incredible Tetris app experience we’re building at N3twork,” commented CEO Neil Young.

Unlike EA’s old app, there’s a single mode (for classic Tetris) and a...
Recent related news from verified sources

EA Retiring Tetris Apps for iOS in April 2020

EA is ending support for its Tetris for iOS apps starting on April 21, 2020, the company announced today in app updates to Tetris Premium, Tetris 2011, and...
MacRumours.com Also reported by •The Verge

