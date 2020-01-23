Global  

New ‘Tetris’ apps are ready to replace EA’s mobile games

engadget Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
One day after EA announced that it's shutting down its mobile Tetris games, N3TWORK's Tetris app is available for download. For now, the free app comes with a traditional solo gameplay mode, but N3TWORK says it has "so much more in store."
