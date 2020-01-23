Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Samsung Galaxy S20 official renders leak showing off two colors alongside prices

9to5Google Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Samsung’s Galaxy S20 series is prepared to kick off the 2020 smartphone season with a bang and as the event approaches, official renders of the Galaxy S20 have leaked.

more…

The post Samsung Galaxy S20 official renders leak showing off two colors alongside prices appeared first on 9to5Google.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Leaked Galaxy Buds+ renders show off the barely upgraded truly wireless earbuds

The market for truly wireless earbuds has exploded over the past few years, thanks in part to the death of the headphone jack. Ahead of its Galaxy S20 reveal,...
9to5Google

Latest Galaxy S20 leak reveals potential pricing, March 13th release date

Samsung’s Galaxy S20 goes official on February 11th and, so far, we’ve learned a ton about these devices. This week, another Galaxy S20 leak is potentially...
9to5Google

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.