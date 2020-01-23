Global  

Jira Software gets better roadmaps

TechCrunch Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Atlassian today announced an update to Jira Software, its popular project and issue tracking tool, that brings a number of major updates to the roadmapping feature it first introduced back in 2018. Back in 2018, Atlassian also launched its rebuilt version of Jira Software, which took some of its cues from Trello, and today’s release […]
