LEGO is letting Star Wars fans decide on the next Ultimate Collector’s set

9to5Toys Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Each year LEGO graces Star Wars fans with two massive, thousand-piece Ultimate Collector’s Series kits. With the next one due out in the weeks leading up to May 4, aka Star Wars day, LEGO is offering the community a chance to vote on the next UCS creation. With three different builds from a galaxy far, far away to decide on, both the Original Trilogy and Clone Wars are getting some love. Head below for a closer look at which creations are on the ballot and how to cast your vote.

more…

The post LEGO is letting Star Wars fans decide on the next Ultimate Collector's set appeared first on 9to5Toys.
