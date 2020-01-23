Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Why the Nintendo Switch is still the most innovative game console — nearly three years after its release

Why the Nintendo Switch is still the most innovative game console — nearly three years after its release

Business Insider Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Why the Nintendo Switch is still the most innovative game console — nearly three years after its release· *The Nintendo Switch has been around for almost three years, and it's still selling in large numbers.*
· *The Switch is very well-designed, easy to use, and — if you get the blue and red controllers — is fun and colorful.*
· *Perhaps the best thing about the Switch is that there are a lot of popular and excellent games...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Ad Agencies Leaning In To Connected TV: Samsung Ads’ Melagrano [Video]Ad Agencies Leaning In To Connected TV: Samsung Ads’ Melagrano

After years of experimentation, ad agencies are finally getting serious about buying ads through connected TV (CTV) devices and over-the-top (OTT) TV services. That is according to one man who can plug..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 04:51Published

Krystal Kenney sentenced to 3 years in prison in connection to the Kelsey Berreth case [Video]Krystal Kenney sentenced to 3 years in prison in connection to the Kelsey Berreth case

Krystal Lee Kenney was sentenced to three years in prison, followed by one year of mandatory parole, for her role in the death of Kelsey Berreth.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 03:10Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Play These Nintendo Switch Games in 2020

Play These Nintendo Switch Games in 2020In the first three years of its life, the Nintendo Switch has proven to be quite the success, building up a library of great games and convincing folks that a...
geek.com Also reported by •engadgetThe Verge9to5ToysReuters India

The Witcher RPG you forgot about is now available on Nintendo Switch

There’s a Witcher game you might have forgot about known as Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales. While CD Projekt Red has been hard at work finishing up the...
9to5Toys

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Lowhangers4

Lowhangers @fel_carson @DarkDragonMasta @NintendoAmerica Yeah, I mean I can’t complain except for that last pick. I still trus… https://t.co/duyEJKW768 20 hours ago

eric_merced

Eric Merced I like that games eventually go down in price with age, but as a Nintendo Switch gamer, I dislike that most Nintend… https://t.co/WnAPaNfmp1 2 days ago

most_lamentable

Σ p |ψ⟩⟨ψ| 🖤 RT @VaushV: We’re living through an unprecedented depressive crisis in the developed world and there are still unempathetic, soup-brained c… 2 days ago

FlameRoastToast

Andy Corrigan I mean, most of Xbox’s stuff will be on PC. I’d probably still get a PS5 sooner rather than later as I love their e… https://t.co/7A4fQoYZ0k 2 days ago

FlipFlappingboi

FlipFlap @TheCBHero @Kingdom080500 @SyStematicalAB1 @king_goomba Actually technically Sony still most likely does. Its very… https://t.co/aU5Bcx7Er4 3 days ago

PhantasyStarBoy

🎮🏳️‍🌈Marty 'sandwich' B ❄☃️ @4nthonylol Yeah if they do a switch pro (or whatever its gonna be called) it's most likely to update it there. Th… https://t.co/gPQUiHlb5M 4 days ago

misfityknow

misfityknow @lorenzobertoia @NPopSW @Nachuz88 @KoopaTroopa4494 @IGN I own a PS4 and a switch but the market for handhelds isn't… https://t.co/hHhXU6CAQz 5 days ago

AuracleDMG

Auracle @squidlord @mode7games Nintendo's attitude to online play is one of the most predictable things about the industry.… https://t.co/09ja9CNtxd 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.