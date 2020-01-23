Why the Nintendo Switch is still the most innovative game console — nearly three years after its release

Thursday, 23 January 2020 ( 1 week ago )

· *The Nintendo Switch has been around for almost three years, and it's still selling in large numbers.*

· *The Switch is very well-designed, easy to use, and — if you get the blue and red controllers — is fun and colorful.*

· *Perhaps the best thing about the Switch is that there are a lot of popular and excellent games... · *The Nintendo Switch has been around for almost three years, and it's still selling in large numbers.*· *The Switch is very well-designed, easy to use, and — if you get the blue and red controllers — is fun and colorful.*· *Perhaps the best thing about the Switch is that there are a lot of popular and excellent games 👓 View full article

