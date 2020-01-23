The Doomsday Clock is now at 100 seconds to midnight

Thursday, 23 January 2020 ( 11 hours ago )

Humanity is now



"it’s the closest humans have been to the end of days"



Humanity is now 100 seconds away from the apocalypse, according to the Doomsday Clock, which was updated today. That's 20 metaphorical seconds closer to the moment humans destroy the planet, at least according to a group of scientists who keep track of the many ways humanity might bring about its own end."it's the closest humans have been to the end of days"This is the closest humans have been to the end of days — aka midnight — according to the nonprofit Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists. The Bulletin's science and security board convened in November to decide what time to set the clock. The time was set long before heightened military actions between the US and Iran and before North Korea's decision to end its freeze on nuclear...


