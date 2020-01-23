Global  

The Doomsday Clock is now at 100 seconds to midnight

The Verge Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
The Doomsday Clock is now at 100 seconds to midnightHumanity is now 100 seconds away from the apocalypse, according to the Doomsday Clock, which was updated today. That’s 20 metaphorical seconds closer to the moment humans destroy the planet, at least according to a group of scientists who keep track of the many ways humanity might bring about its own end.

"it’s the closest humans have been to the end of days"

This is the closest humans have been to the end of days — aka midnight — according to the nonprofit Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists. The Bulletin’s science and security board convened in November to decide what time to set the clock. The time was set long before heightened military actions between the US and Iran and before North Korea’s decision to end its freeze on nuclear...
News video: Doomsday Clock moves closer to midnight than ever before

Doomsday Clock moves closer to midnight than ever before 00:44

 Mandatory credit: Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists The Doomsday Clock has moved closer to midnight than it has ever been and is now just 100 seconds away from striking 12. Rachel Bronson, president and chief executive of Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists speaks. The clock, which serves as a metaphor...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Watch: Doomsday Clock Moved To 100 Seconds To Midnight As Threats Loom [Video]Watch: Doomsday Clock Moved To 100 Seconds To Midnight As Threats Loom

Stewards of the symbolic Doomsday Clock are ringing the alarm about rising world threats.

Recent related news from verified sources

It Is Now 100 Seconds to Midnight

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The iconic Doomsday Clock symbolizing the gravest perils facing humankind is now closer to midnight than at any point since its...
Business Wire Also reported by •The Next WebNPRFOXNews.comNew Zealand HeraldSeattle TimesNewsmax

Doomsday clock announcement - live: Scientists to reveal how close the world is to 'midnight' amid worldwide tensions

Scientists are to announce the time on the "doomsday clock", and how close they believe we are to apocalypse.
Independent

