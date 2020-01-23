Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

NBC partners with Snapchat on four daily shows for 2020 Tokyo Olympics

TechCrunch Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Snapchat and NBC Olympics are again teaming up to produce customized Olympics content for users in the U.S. — this time, for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics this summer. The companies had previously worked together during the Rio 2016 and PyeongChang 2018 Olympics. The PyeongChang Olympic Winter Games in 2018 reached over 40 million U.S. users, […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published < > Embed
News video: With Olympics, world champ says surfing shreds image as sport for 'bums'

With Olympics, world champ says surfing shreds image as sport for 'bums' 01:18

 Italo Ferreira believes the perception of surfing as a sport will change once it makes it's Olympic debut in Tokyo.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Aly Raisman Explains Why She Won't Compete [Video]Aly Raisman Explains Why She Won't Compete

(CNN) Gold medal-winning gymnast Aly Raisman will not compete in this year's Olympics in Tokyo. The two-time Olympian made the announcement on social media Tuesday. "It's true, I'm not going to be..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:37Published

Kneeling and Other Forms of Protest Banned at 2020 Olympics [Video]Kneeling and Other Forms of Protest Banned at 2020 Olympics

The International Olympic Committee released its guidelines regarding the upcoming 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:22Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Prem Chand Verma appointed India's Deputy Chef de Mission for Tokyo Olympics

New Delhi [India], Jan 23 (ANI): Indian Olympic Association (IOA) appointed Prem Chand Verma as the Deputy Chef de Mission of India for the upcoming 2020 Tokyo...
Sify

Six months to go: A look at the Tokyo Olympic medal count

TOKYO (AP) — The Tokyo Olympics open in exactly six months, and the United States and China are picked to finish 1-2 in the overall medal count and the...
Seattle Times Also reported by •FOX Sports

You Might Like


Tweets about this

tweat_test

Tweat_test #technews NBC partners with Snapchat on four daily shows for 2020 Tokyo Olympics https://t.co/9LPaIDyB8M 26 minutes ago

HANjehee

HANjehee RT @TechCrunch: NBC partners with Snapchat on four daily shows for 2020 Tokyo Olympics https://t.co/NQsb4IOeVN by @sarahintampa https://t.c… 58 minutes ago

fuckhosh

hosh is dead RT @iceboxdesigns: NBC partners with Snapchat on four daily shows for 2020 Tokyo Olympics https://t.co/JHXxKEZ1ww #tech #marketing #technew… 1 hour ago

iceboxdesigns

IceBoxDesigns NBC partners with Snapchat on four daily shows for 2020 Tokyo Olympics https://t.co/JHXxKEZ1ww #tech #marketing… https://t.co/6UHOUpm7ry 1 hour ago

Realblack212

ℰｖａgℯℓ lｓt ℴℱ t ℏℯ sℴǜ ℓ ℘ℴℯt℟ｙ ḿaｎ NBC partners with Snapchat on four daily shows for 2020 Tokyo Olympics | TechCrunch https://t.co/81KdHpeOPp #スマートニュース 1 hour ago

rhotwire

rhotwire NBC partners with Snapchat on four daily shows for 2020 Tokyo Olympics https://t.co/v7bgK1QCzv via @rhotwire https://t.co/yn6u4cQc43 2 hours ago

ashwinjumani

ashwinjumani NBC partners with Snapchat on four daily shows for 2020 Tokyo Olympics https://t.co/mjryf7l4H1 https://t.co/cdYOiLRFbC 2 hours ago

techsdelight

Tech's Delight NBC partners with Snapchat on four daily shows for 2020 Tokyo Olympics - https://t.co/ONOwzKMVlM #TechNews https://t.co/6XhGT3dlCI 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.