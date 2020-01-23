NBC partners with Snapchat on four daily shows for 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Thursday, 23 January 2020 ( 12 hours ago )

Snapchat and NBC Olympics are again teaming up to produce customized Olympics content for users in the U.S. — this time, for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics this summer. The companies had previously worked together during the Rio 2016 and PyeongChang 2018 Olympics. The PyeongChang Olympic Winter Games in 2018 reached over 40 million U.S. users, […]


