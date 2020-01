Thursday, 23 January 2020 ( 21 hours ago )

· SoFi, the online lender and personal finance platform, on Thursday said it had reached an exclusive card network partnership with Mastercard.

· The SoftBank-backed startup currently has one debit card on the market, which is run on Visa rails, according to its website.

