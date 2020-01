Thursday, 23 January 2020 ( 6 days ago )

· *If your Xbox One controller is blinking, it could indicate that it's not paired to your console, which is usually a quick and easy fix.*

· * If you're having trouble with your controller remaining paired to your Xbox One, make sure that you're in range of your console and that your controller's battery is sufficiently... · *If your Xbox One controller is blinking, it could indicate that it's not paired to your console, which is usually a quick and easy fix.*· * If you're having trouble with your controller remaining paired to your Xbox One, make sure that you're in range of your console and that your controller's battery is sufficiently 👓 View full article