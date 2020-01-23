Thursday, 23 January 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Amazon offers the Worx WG163 20V GT 3.0 12-inch Cordless String Trimmer/Edger with two batteries for *$66.40 shipped*. For comparison, you’ll find this bundle online for around $100 at retailers like Home Depot. Features include a 20V rechargeable battery system that ditches the need for a gas can or mixing oil. This fume-free system has an adjustable shaft, 90-degree pivoting head, and ships with a three-year limited warranty. Rated 4.4/5 stars. More Green Deals can be found below.



more…



The post The Worx 12-inch Electric String Trimmer is $66 in today’s Green Deals, more appeared first on 9to5Toys. 👓 View full article

