Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Gift cards up to 20% off: GAP, Banana Republic, adidas, GameStop, and more

9to5Toys Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Amazon is now offering $50 GAP gift cards for *$40 with free email delivery* when you use code *GAPPROMO* at checkout. That’s up to 20% off your next order at the GAP, either online or in-store. But this card carries even more value considering it can also be used at Banana Republic, Old Navy, and even for workout gear deals at Athleta. If you can see yourself dropping some cash at one of these retailers in the future, you might as well grab some discounted credit beforehand. These cards are a great way to score even deeper deals on marked down items or to rare discounts on newly released products that tend to be exempt from sitewide sales and the like. More deals and details below. more…

The post Gift cards up to 20% off: GAP, Banana Republic, adidas, GameStop, and more appeared first on 9to5Toys.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

The most recognizable logos in the United States of America [Video]The most recognizable logos in the United States of America

The simple 'apple' logo of the tech giant has been named the most recognizable logo in the United States. A study of 2,000 Americans saw the famous yellow 'M' symbol of McDonalds and the Coca-Cola logo..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:15Published

POLL: Americans love Valentine's Day more than Christmas [Video]POLL: Americans love Valentine's Day more than Christmas

More than four in five Americans get genuinely excited about Valentine's Day — even more so than Christmas, according to new research.A poll of 2,000 Americans found this Hallmark holiday tops the..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:05Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Banana Republic Beat the Winter Blues Sale offers extra 50% off clearance, more

Banana Republic Beat the Winter Blues Sale takes an* extra 50% off* sale styles and *40% off* regular price. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or...
9to5Toys

SmartMetric Reports That More Than 75% of All Credit Cards Worldwide Are Chip-Enabled Credit Cards That Conform to Operate With the SmartMetric Biometric Fingerprint Credit Card Technology

SmartMetric Reports That More Than 75% of All Credit Cards Worldwide Are Chip-Enabled Credit Cards That Conform to Operate With the SmartMetric Biometric Fingerprint Credit Card TechnologyNEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- #ameritrade--SmartMetric, Inc. (OTCQB: SMME) reports, based on figures published by the industry standards body EMV Co, that more...
Business Wire


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.