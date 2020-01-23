Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

'The Witcher' soundtrack comes to digital music services tomorrow

engadget Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Netflix's take on The Witcher is a success by many metrics, although you wouldn't know it by looking at digital music services -- not unless you count the unofficial covers of a certain Jaskier song. Thankfully, Netflix is restoring some order to th...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Is the streaming revolution changing Bollywood? [Video]Is the streaming revolution changing Bollywood?

Remember the times when you planned your day such that you could catch your favourite show on television? If you missed an episode, you would call others to fill you in. Streaming services and..

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 24:31Published

Music Streaming Made Huge Jumps Over The Decade [Video]Music Streaming Made Huge Jumps Over The Decade

Music streaming made a killing this decade as far as U.S. market domination. Gizmodo reports that streaming now accounts for more than 80 percent of the U.S. market. In 2010, digital downloads made..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Toss a Coin to Your Witcher is finally available to stream on Spotify and Apple Music

Toss a Coin to Your Witcher is finally available to stream on Spotify and Apple MusicIt took over a month, but Netflix is finally releasing an official version of the breakout musical hit from its popular Witcher series. “Toss a Coin to Your...
The Verge


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.