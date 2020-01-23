'The Witcher' soundtrack comes to digital music services tomorrow

Netflix's take on The Witcher is a success by many metrics, although you wouldn't know it by looking at digital music services -- not unless you count the unofficial covers of a certain Jaskier song. Thankfully, Netflix is restoring some order to th...

Toss a Coin to Your Witcher is finally available to stream on Spotify and Apple Music

