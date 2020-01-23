Global  

Target offers new RedCard members $25 off their next $25 order

9to5Toys Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Target is currently offering new RedCard debit or credit card members *$25 off* orders of $25 or more. Simply apply and be approved for a REDcard and you’ll receive this code for your next purchase. *Note: *must be used prior to March 1. That’s on top of the usual *5% off* every day along with additional perks like expedited shipping, free returns and more. Target’s RedCard is available in two different versions, as both a debit or credit card depending on your needs. Learn more on this landing page. Full terms and conditions below.

more…

The post Target offers new RedCard members $25 off their next $25 order appeared first on 9to5Toys.
