World Health Organization says it’s too early to declare global emergency over new coronavirus

Thursday, 23 January 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

"Make no mistake, this is, though, an emergency in China. But it has not yet become a global health emergency. It may yet become one," said Tedros Adhanom, director general of the WHO, in a... Photo by Getty ImagesThe World Health Organization (WHO) said today that it's too early to declare an international public health emergency in response to the rapid spread of a new coronavirus from China. The virus is in the same viral family as SARS, which circulated throughout the world in 2002 and 2003. There are currently over 500 confirmed cases in five countries of the virus, which causes fever and respiratory distress, and 17 confirmed deaths, according to data cited during the press conference. Other sources have reported over 650 confirmed cases and 18 deaths."Make no mistake, this is, though, an emergency in China. But it has not yet become a global health emergency. It may yet become one," said Tedros Adhanom, director general of the WHO, in a...


