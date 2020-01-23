Global  

World Health Organization says it’s too early to declare global emergency over new coronavirus

The Verge Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Photo by Getty Images

The World Health Organization (WHO) said today that it’s too early to declare an international public health emergency in response to the rapid spread of a new coronavirus from China. The virus is in the same viral family as SARS, which circulated throughout the world in 2002 and 2003. There are currently over 500 confirmed cases in five countries of the virus, which causes fever and respiratory distress, and 17 confirmed deaths, according to data cited during the press conference. Other sources have reported over 650 confirmed cases and 18 deaths.

“Make no mistake, this is, though, an emergency in China. But it has not yet become a global health emergency. It may yet become one,” said Tedros Adhanom, director general of the WHO, in a...
News video: Wuhan shuts down public transportation, as WHO mulls 'global emergency'

Wuhan shuts down public transportation, as WHO mulls 'global emergency' 01:48

 China cut off all urban transport networks into and out of Wuhan Wednesday as global alarm mounts over the coronavirus - a new flu-like virus spreading in and beyond China. The World Health Organization (WHO) said it will decide on Thursday whether to declare a global emergency over the outbreak....

