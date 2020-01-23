Global  

President Trump says Mark Zuckerberg running for president 'wouldn't be too frightening' (FB)

Business Insider Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
President Trump says Mark Zuckerberg running for president 'wouldn't be too frightening' (FB)· *President Trump was asked about Facebook and its CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, in a new interview with CNBC's Squawk Box.*
· *"I heard he's going to run for president," Trump said. "That wouldn't be too frightening I don't think. But he does have that monster behind him."*
· He also praised Zuckerberg's handling of political ads,...
