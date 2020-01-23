President Trump says Mark Zuckerberg running for president 'wouldn't be too frightening' (FB)

Thursday, 23 January 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

· *President Trump was asked about Facebook and its CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, in a new interview with CNBC's Squawk Box.*

· *"I heard he's going to run for president," Trump said. "That wouldn't be too frightening I don't think. But he does have that monster behind him."*

· He also praised Zuckerberg's handling of political ads,... · *President Trump was asked about Facebook and its CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, in a new interview with CNBC's Squawk Box.*· *"I heard he's going to run for president," Trump said. "That wouldn't be too frightening I don't think. But he does have that monster behind him."*· He also praised Zuckerberg's handling of political ads, 👓 View full article

