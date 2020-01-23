Global  

Star Trek: Picard knows Star Trek is a hard sell in 2020

The Verge Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Star Trek: Picard knows Star Trek is a hard sell in 2020Meet Jean-Luc Picard, space dad. He was, for 178 episodes of Star Trek: The Next Generation and four theatrical films, the captain of the starship Enterprise; an inherently trustworthy father figure who pushed everyone around him to be more noble, understanding, and empathetic. Eighteen years after his last appearance in the movie Star Trek: Nemesis, Picard is back in Star Trek: Picard — a CBS All Access show that plays surprisingly well for people who have not seen a moment of Star Trek as well as longtime fans. Star Trek: Picard is trying to go somewhere new. Shockingly, it seems a little bit nervous about it.

Star Trek: Picard takes place 18 years after the events of Star Trek: Nemesis, the final film starring the crew of The Next...
How to watch 'Star Trek: Picard' when it premieres this week on CBS All Access

How to watch 'Star Trek: Picard' when it premieres this week on CBS All Access· *"Star Trek: Picard" will premiere on January 23 through the CBS All Access streaming service.* · *The show stars Patrick Stewart, who is reprising his...
Business Insider

Patrick Stewart Joins Co-Stars at 'Star Trek: Picard' Premiere!

Patrick Stewart is joined by wife Sunny Ozell at the Star Trek: Picard premiere on Monday (January 13) at the ArcLight Cinerama Dome in Hollywood, Calif. The...
Just Jared Also reported by •AceShowbizCBS NewsPinkNewsTechRadar

