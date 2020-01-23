Star Trek: Picard knows Star Trek is a hard sell in 2020
Thursday, 23 January 2020 () Meet Jean-Luc Picard, space dad. He was, for 178 episodes of Star Trek: The Next Generation and four theatrical films, the captain of the starship Enterprise; an inherently trustworthy father figure who pushed everyone around him to be more noble, understanding, and empathetic. Eighteen years after his last appearance in the movie Star Trek: Nemesis, Picard is back in Star Trek: Picard — a CBS All Access show that plays surprisingly well for people who have not seen a moment of Star Trek as well as longtime fans. Star Trek: Picard is trying to go somewhere new. Shockingly, it seems a little bit nervous about it.
Star Trek: Picard takes place 18 years after the events of Star Trek: Nemesis, the final film starring the crew of The Next...
