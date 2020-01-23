Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Tech companies are ‘too big, and we’ve allowed them to exercise monopoly power,’ says House Antitrust chairman David Cicilline

The Verge Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Tech companies are ‘too big, and we’ve allowed them to exercise monopoly power,’ says House Antitrust chairman David CicillinePhoto By Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Last week, the House Antitrust Subcommittee held a unique hearing where executives from Sonos, Tile, Basecamp, and PopSockets laid out the challenges of working and competing with big tech companies like Apple, Google, and Amazon. It felt like a turning point in the conversation about big tech platforms and the power they have over competition, something PopSockets CEO David Barnett called “bullying with a smile.”

“Help us Congress, you’re our only hope,” said Basecamp’s David Heinemeier-Hansson. It was like that.

But the hearing was just one part of a lengthy Antitrust Subcommittee investigation into the competitiveness of digital markets led by Chairman David Cicilline (D-RI) that’s been going on for some time — a bipartisan...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published < > Embed
News video: TECH TUESDAY: CNET's Shara Tibken On Tech Companies Tackling Climate Change

TECH TUESDAY: CNET's Shara Tibken On Tech Companies Tackling Climate Change 05:04

 CNET's Shara Tibken On Tech Companies Tackling Climate Change

Recent related videos from verified sources

Warren Tech hosts open house tonight [Video]Warren Tech hosts open house tonight

Warren Tech hosts open house tonight

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 00:37Published

PopSockets Founder Testifies Before Congress [Video]PopSockets Founder Testifies Before Congress

David Barnett testifies about the "bullying" from big tech companies.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 03:03Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Gen Z grads think jobs at big tech companies like Facebook and Google are 'harmful,' and they refuse to work for them

Gen Z grads think jobs at big tech companies like Facebook and Google are 'harmful,' and they refuse to work for them· Some Gen Z college grads say they won't work for tech companies like Facebook and Google because of recent scandals in big tech, The New York Times...
Business Insider

Mike Bloomberg says breaking up tech companies ‘is not an answer’

Mike Bloomberg says breaking up tech companies ‘is not an answer’Ray Chavez/Bay Area News Group Billionaire 2020 presidential contender Mike Bloomberg doesn’t think Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Bernie Sanders (I-VT)...
The Verge

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Dburkarth1

Dan Burkarth Tell Tech Companies To Better Protect Kids Against Abuse https://t.co/op4LKSrzPv #globalcitizen 26 seconds ago

karen_brioso

Karen Brioso RT @maddow: Tech Companies Volunteer to Beef Up Presidential Campaigns’ Cybersecurity https://t.co/4c5W05I9I0 39 seconds ago

pdxnicolle

Nicolle Merrill RT @LaurenKGurley: Mozilla just released a guide for young people about organizing in the tech industry and vetting tech companies before a… 2 minutes ago

1alexhemingway

Alex Hemingway RT @a_longhurst: And with that, B.C. has opened the door for increased GHG emissions, more congestion, and exploitative tech companies that… 3 minutes ago

RSSFeedsCloud

RSSFeedsCloud Tech Companies Take A Leading Role In Warning Of Foreign Cyber Threats https://t.co/4RKQtN6Mms 4 minutes ago

ChomerlyWarner

Chomerly Warner @bbcquestiontime The Tories will buckle on this, but not in the way we think. More than than likely the Conservati… https://t.co/pEI5jMapc6 4 minutes ago

elanazeide

Elana Zeide RT @mer__edith: NEWS: Google supports a halt on face rec while selling a face rec API Showing: 1 organizing & research shape policy landsc… 4 minutes ago

Rachel_McRea

Convict and Remove Trump 🏳️‍🌈🌹 RT @kylegriffin1: Nearly a dozen technology companies said they will provide free or reduced-cost cybersecurity services to presidential ca… 6 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.