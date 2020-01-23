Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Bounce through the day with Euro Style’s Bungie Office Chair: $156 (Reg. $220)

9to5Toys Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Amazon is offering the Euro Style Bungie Office Chair for *$155.93 shipped*. That’s $64 off the typical rate there and beats our last mention by $3. If you’re in need of a new office chair and you’d like to shake things up, this offering does just that with a design that’s comprised of bungie cords. This lets it quickly adapt to you while also providing a bit of bounce. As with most office chairs, this one is both height-adjustable and swivels a full 360-degrees. Rated 4+ stars from over 65% of reviewers. more…

The post Bounce through the day with Euro Style’s Bungie Office Chair: $156 (Reg. $220) appeared first on 9to5Toys.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Bizarre office game in Philippines is chair-stacking chaos [Video]Bizarre office game in Philippines is chair-stacking chaos

Office mates have fun playing ''Chair Me Up" during their Christmas Party on December 10, 2019 in Pasig City, the Philippines. Workers of a party supplies company thought of putting their many..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:14Published

A24 Notches Box Office Record With 'Uncut Gems' [Video]A24 Notches Box Office Record With 'Uncut Gems'

A24 Notches Box Office Record With 'Uncut Gems'. The Adam Sandler-led film has taken in $18.8 million since its nationwide release on Christmas. The figure is a new five-day opening record for..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 00:51Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Shipt partners with Office Depot on same-day delivery

Shipt is expanding its same-day delivery services by partnering with Office Depot Inc.  The Birmingham, Alabama-based company will be doing same-day delivery...
bizjournals

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.