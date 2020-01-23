Bounce through the day with Euro Style’s Bungie Office Chair: $156 (Reg. $220) Thursday, 23 January 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Amazon is offering the Euro Style Bungie Office Chair for *$155.93 shipped*. That’s $64 off the typical rate there and beats our last mention by $3. If you’re in need of a new office chair and you’d like to shake things up, this offering does just that with a design that’s comprised of bungie cords. This lets it quickly adapt to you while also providing a bit of bounce. As with most office chairs, this one is both height-adjustable and swivels a full 360-degrees. Rated 4+ stars from over 65% of reviewers. more…



The post Bounce through the day with Euro Style’s Bungie Office Chair: $156 (Reg. $220) appeared first on 9to5Toys. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related videos from verified sources Bizarre office game in Philippines is chair-stacking chaos Office mates have fun playing ''Chair Me Up" during their Christmas Party on December 10, 2019 in Pasig City, the Philippines. Workers of a party supplies company thought of putting their many.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 02:14Published 2 weeks ago A24 Notches Box Office Record With 'Uncut Gems' A24 Notches Box Office Record With 'Uncut Gems'. The Adam Sandler-led film has taken in $18.8 million since its nationwide release on Christmas. The figure is a new five-day opening record for.. Credit: Wibbitz Studio Duration: 00:51Published on December 30, 2019

Recent related news from verified sources Shipt partners with Office Depot on same-day delivery Shipt is expanding its same-day delivery services by partnering with Office Depot Inc. The Birmingham, Alabama-based company will be doing same-day delivery...

bizjournals 1 week ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this