Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Apple TV+ show ‘Little America’ to get a companion podcast, exec producer says

TechCrunch Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
A recent report from Bloomberg claimed Apple was considering making original podcasts related to its Apple TV+ streaming service shows. Now we have further confirmation that these companion podcasts are indeed in the works. In an interview with Forbes, an executive producer of the Apple TV+ anthology series “Little America,” Lee Eisenberg, talks about the […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Fitbit beats Apple with blood oxygen tech [Video]Fitbit beats Apple with blood oxygen tech

Fitbit beats Apple with blood oxygen tech Fitbit has beat Apple to adding a blood oxygen monitoring feature to their devices. The firm's Ionic, Charge 3 and other Versa fitness tracks now have the..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:03Published

Apple Customers Spent $1.42 Billion in One Week on App Store [Video]Apple Customers Spent $1.42 Billion in One Week on App Store

Apple Reports $1.42 Billion in App Transactions From Last Week of 2019. According to the company, its users spent the money from Christmas Eve to New Years Eve. Compared to the year before, that is a..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:03Published


Recent related news from verified sources

First Season of Critically Acclaimed Show 'Little America' Now Available to Stream on Apple TV+

The entire first season of "Little America," an immigrant anthology series created by Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon, is now available to stream on Apple...
MacRumours.com Also reported by •Business Insider

Apple TV+ ‘Little America’ creators talk upcoming episode podcast and more

The latest Apple TV+ original series Little America has been one of the best-received shows on the platform so far, holding steady at 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. In...
9to5Mac

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.