The Super Bowl's massive audience is a huge draw for advertisers. Here are 5 brands running Super Bowl commercials for the first time in 2020.

Business Insider Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
The Super Bowl's massive audience is a huge draw for advertisers. Here are 5 brands running Super Bowl commercials for the first time in 2020.· Nearly three dozen brands are about to descend on your TV screens during the Super Bowl this year, and five of them are first-timers.
· They are Bud Light Seltzer, Facebook, Little Caesars, Sabra, and Saucony.
· For some, the Super Bowl's live, captive audience is a big draw, while others like Faceook are trying to win...
Credit: Buzz60
News video: These Are Our Favorite Super Bowl Ads of All Time!

These Are Our Favorite Super Bowl Ads of All Time! 01:25

 The Super Bowl is super fun...even if you don't love the game, watch for the commercials! We've compiled a list of the best Super Bowl commercials of all time.

The Super Bowl History of the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers [Video]The Super Bowl History of the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers

The Super Bowl History of the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. On Feb. 2, the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers will face off in Miami, Florida, for Super Bowl LIV. For the..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:22

Katie Sowers will be first woman and LGBTQ+ person to coach in the Super Bowl [Video]Katie Sowers will be first woman and LGBTQ+ person to coach in the Super Bowl

Katie Sowers goes to the Super Bowl as the first LGBTQ+ woman!

Credit: In The Know Sports     Duration: 00:38


Everything you need to watch the Super Bowl in sharp 4K and beautiful HDR for the first time

Everything you need to watch the Super Bowl in sharp 4K and beautiful HDR for the first time· This year's Super Bowl will be streamed and broadcasted in 4K for the first time, and it'll also be available in HDR on certain media streaming devices.  ·...
Business Insider

This is the first time the Super Bowl is streaming in 4K resolution, but it won't be true 4K

This is the first time the Super Bowl is streaming in 4K resolution, but it won't be true 4K· Fox Sports announced in December that it will stream Super Bowl LIV in 4K resolution for the first time on media streamers like Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon...
Business Insider Also reported by •MediaiteReuters

