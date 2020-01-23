The Super Bowl's massive audience is a huge draw for advertisers. Here are 5 brands running Super Bowl commercials for the first time in 2020.
Thursday, 23 January 2020 () · Nearly three dozen brands are about to descend on your TV screens during the Super Bowl this year, and five of them are first-timers.
· They are Bud Light Seltzer, Facebook, Little Caesars, Sabra, and Saucony.
· For some, the Super Bowl's live, captive audience is a big draw, while others like Faceook are trying to win...
The Super Bowl History of the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. On Feb. 2, the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers will face off in Miami, Florida, for Super Bowl LIV. For the..
Credit: In The Know Wibbitz Duration: 01:22Published
· Fox Sports announced in December that it will stream Super Bowl LIV in 4K resolution for the first time on media streamers like Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon... Business Insider Also reported by •Mediaite •Reuters
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Marshall Moore RT @businessinsider: The Super Bowl's massive audience is a huge draw for advertisers. Here are 5 brands running Super Bowl commercials for… 9 minutes ago
Rachna Gupta The Super Bowl's massive audience is a huge draw for advertisers. Here are 5 brands running Super Bowl commercials… https://t.co/0r4uP8iRBQ 37 minutes ago
Joburbans The Super Bowl’s massive audience is a huge draw for advertisers. Here are 5 brands running Super Bowl commercials… https://t.co/1qhWJZXepR 45 minutes ago
Michael Lisse The Super Bowl's massive audience is a huge draw for advertisers. Here are 5 brands running Super Bowl commercials… https://t.co/W6a4XRQ9Bv 1 hour ago
Adagogo https://t.co/Zx91RZ7y00 - The Super Bowl's massive audience is a huge draw for advertisers. Here are 5 brands runni… https://t.co/JqgAeoggUL 1 hour ago
Winson Tang The Super Bowl's massive audience is a huge draw for advertisers. Here are 5 brands running Super Bowl commercials… https://t.co/Ifd8DP2eK3 1 hour ago
HP Targeting, Inc. The Super Bowl's massive audience is a huge draw for advertisers. Here are 5 brands running Super Bowl commercials… https://t.co/qo6H4dp6xV 1 hour ago
Márcio M. Silva The Super Bowl's massive audience is a huge draw for advertisers. Here are 5 brands running Super Bowl commercials… https://t.co/2SxjNma1fz 1 hour ago