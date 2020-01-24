Global  

Sprint will fix anyone's cracked Samsung Galaxy screen for $49

engadget Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Sprint has launched an affordable screen repair program for Samsung Galaxy phones, and it doesn't even matter if you're a subscriber. The company will fix cracked screens on eligible devices for $49 until February 9th, 2020 "no matter who your carrie...
Sprint will fix your broken Samsung Galaxy screen for $49 regardless of your carrier

Being made of glass, the screens on our smartphones break all too often, and getting that fixed can be an expensive affair. For a limited time, though, Sprint is...
Sprint will fix cracked Samsung Galaxy screens for $49, even if you're not on Sprint

A broken smartphone screen typically equals a hefty repair fee — sometimes hefty enough to make you give up and buy a new phone. But Sprint has a pretty...
