'Apex Legends' celebrates its first year with a new melee-focused hero

Friday, 24 January 2020
It's been almost a year since EA and Respawn shocked gamers by following up the Titanfall games with a new free-to-play battle royale shooter. Now, the team has revealed that for its first anniversary Apex Legends will add a new hero, Forge, and laun...
News video: APEX LEGENDS: Revenant New Character Details

APEX LEGENDS: Revenant New Character Details 00:40

 New Apex Legends character details for Revenant

