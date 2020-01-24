'Apex Legends' celebrates its first year with a new melee-focused hero
Friday, 24 January 2020 () It's been almost a year since EA and Respawn shocked gamers by following up the Titanfall games with a new free-to-play battle royale shooter. Now, the team has revealed that for its first anniversary Apex Legends will add a new hero, Forge, and laun...
Following the successful launch of the redesigned 2020 Nissan TITAN full-size pickup, the powerful 2020 TITAN XD takes its turn in the spotlight with a full slate of upgrades and enhancements for the..
DJ Khaled has shared the first photo of his newborn son Aalam. The 44-year-old DJ and his wife Nicole Tuck, also 44, welcomed their new baby into the world last... Just Jared Also reported by •BBC News