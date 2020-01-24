Global  

Microsoft confirms that most Windows 7 users won't get a critical Internet Explorer security patch

betanews Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Internet Explorer may be a relic from the past, but it's still out there and used by surprising numbers of people. Not all versions of it are supported by Microsoft anymore, so when a critical bug was discovered in the Windows 7, 8.x, 10, Windows Server 2008 and 2012 versions of the browser, there were questions about who was going to be protected. The bug was revealed just days after support ended for Windows 7, and it wasn't clear whether Microsoft would stick to its guns and leave those people still using this operating system out in the cold and… [Continue Reading]
