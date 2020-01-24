Travel With ‘Emotional Support Animal’ While You Still Can
Friday, 24 January 2020 () The U.S. Department of Transportation wants to crack down on "emotional support animals" (via Couleur/Pixabay)
Airline passengers have attempted to fly with all manner of unusual animals in the name of emotional support. But travelers may not have to share a row with someone’s peacock, duck, rabbit, turkey, […]
The U.S. Department of Transportation is looking to crack down on emotional support animals on flights. The practice of bringing non-service-trained animals onto commercial flights has become an embattled topic. The DOT announced Wednesday it is seeking public input on proposed changes to current...