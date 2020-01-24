Global  

Travel With ‘Emotional Support Animal’ While You Still Can

geek.com Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Travel With ‘Emotional Support Animal’ While You Still CanThe U.S. Department of Transportation wants to crack down on "emotional support animals" (via Couleur/Pixabay)

Airline passengers have attempted to fly with all manner of unusual animals in the name of emotional support. But travelers may not have to share a row with someone’s peacock, duck, rabbit, turkey, […]

News video: Airlines Are Revamping 'Emotional Support' Animal Policies

Airlines Are Revamping 'Emotional Support' Animal Policies 00:32

 The U.S. Department of Transportation is looking to crack down on emotional support animals on flights. The practice of bringing non-service-trained animals onto commercial flights has become an embattled topic. The DOT announced Wednesday it is seeking public input on proposed changes to current...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Recent related news from verified sources

Government could let airlines ban emotional support animals

Proposed new rules would define a service animal as a dog and allow airlines to turn away "emotional support" animals.
CBS News

Department of Transportation proposes ban on emotional support animals on planes

Airlines would no longer be required to accommodate travelers who want to fly with emotional support animals such as pigs, cats and rabbits, under new rules...
Seattle Times

Tweets about this

realesaletter

RealEsaLetter When your emotional support animal cannot travel with you because you don't have a legit realESAletter. Visit our… https://t.co/kaHLveBzDX 4 hours ago

ceemarieparker

Christine Parker RT @TheArcUS: Access to service animals, including emotional support animals, is critical to promote full participation in the community fo… 11 hours ago

PatrickJEvans

Patrick Evans My wife and I never provide our children with emotional support or resources. My 4yo has independently discovered t… https://t.co/nujS4fUHth 20 hours ago

FrescoLeon

Leon Fresco I think the solution to this is to have a unique section of the plane that is specifically for people flying with a… https://t.co/y9yAXiFZgo 2 days ago

DistantDistant

Ｄｉｓｔａｎｔ Ｔｈｕｎｄｅｒ @Story27368218 @ABC That's sad, I new a Gulf War vet, who's "emotional support" animal, was a guinea pig. Granted,… https://t.co/mATXQbTNmZ 2 days ago

FHPPgh

PghFairHousing emotional support animals as pets for the purpose of air travel. Recognize that no such changes have occurred withi… https://t.co/1bJfW55tmc 2 days ago

dbrodey

dbrodey Do you have an emotional support dog? Are you worried that you will not be able to travel with your furry friend on… https://t.co/QlxjygjsFn 3 days ago

AirPlanningLLC

Air Planning, LLC If you still prefer to travel with your emotional support horse, we can find the perfect plane for you! #aviation… https://t.co/oYH0Kp5mP7 3 days ago

