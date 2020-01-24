Woot 1-day iPhone sale from $140: iPhone 8 $230, more (Refurb)

Friday, 24 January 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Today only, Woot is offering various certified refurbished iPhone models from *$139.99*. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will be charged. Our top pick the refurbished Apple iPhone 8 for *$229.99*. This model is made for AT&T only. When available, Apple charges $499 at its refurb storefront. Today’s offer is $100 less than our previous mention. iPhone 8 offers a 4.7-inch Retina display, A11 chip, Touch ID and a 12MP camera. Woot promises these phones will be in working order with the usual physical wear you’d expect on a “scratch and dent” device. Ships with a 90-day warranty for added peace of mind.



Shop the rest of today’s Woot sale for iPhone deals from *$140*.



Protect your new iPhone 8 with a Speck Gemshell Clear Case. You might also want to grab a USB-C to Lightning cable to ensure you’re charging with the fastest speeds on the market. This option from Anker should do the job in either 3 or 6-foot lengths.



