Today only, Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Air is on sale from $730 (Cert. Refurb)
Friday, 24 January 2020 () Today only, Woot is offering certified refurbished 2018 Apple 13-inch MacBook Air models from *$729.99*. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. As a comparison, you’d originally pay $1,099 or more for these MacBooks and Apple is currently charging at least $929 in refurbished condition.
Apple’s 2018 MacBook Air delivers a 13-inch Retina display, Touch ID and a completely refreshed design. Dual Thunderbolt 3 ports delivery connectivity for all of your gear at up to 40GB/s. Up to 12 hours of battery life keeps you up and running throughout the day. Includes a one-year warranty.
Be sure to protect your investment with a new sleeve. This stylish option comes in a variety of colors and even includes a secondary matching pouch to keep your accessories safe as well. At around *$15*, it’s an easy buy considering today’s savings.
