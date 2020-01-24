Global  

Photos show Republican senators passing the time at Trump's lengthy impeachment trial by playing with fidget spinners

Business Insider Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Photos show Republican senators passing the time at Trump's lengthy impeachment trial by playing with fidget spinners· Republican senators whipped out an arsenal of fidget spinners during Thursday's impeachment hearings.
· Sens. Richard Burr, Mike Rounds, Tom Cotton, and Pat Toomey were all seen toying with the device, which was originally designed for restless children.
· It's a rotating device set on ball bearings, which spins for a long...
News video: Senators Can Only Drink Water And Milk And Eat Candy During Trump's Impeachment Trial

Senators Can Only Drink Water And Milk And Eat Candy During Trump's Impeachment Trial 00:32

 Senators attending President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial have strict rules to follow. According to Business Insider, these include prohibiting phones, talking or standing. Regular rules, like no food and beverages on the floor, will be enforced more as well. Senators can only drink milk and...

RNC Isn't Worried Senators Will Vote For Impeachment Trial Witnesses [Video]RNC Isn't Worried Senators Will Vote For Impeachment Trial Witnesses

Democrats hope to get four Republican senators to support trial witnesses. The RNC spokesperson says her party was "never unified like this."

Late Night Hosts Joke About Impeachment Trial [Video]Late Night Hosts Joke About Impeachment Trial

Late night comics had a field day over how lawmakers are spending their time during President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial.

Republicans are on trial with Trump, ex-GOP senator says

Jeff Flake says the GOP's "cult of personality" around the president will hurt the party long-term, and that Republican senators can't win in battleground states...
GOP senators incensed by Schiff’s ‘head on a pike’ remark

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republicans said lead impeachment prosecutor Adam Schiff insulted them during the trial by repeating an anonymously sourced report...
