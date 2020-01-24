Photos show Republican senators passing the time at Trump's lengthy impeachment trial by playing with fidget spinners
Friday, 24 January 2020 () · Republican senators whipped out an arsenal of fidget spinners during Thursday's impeachment hearings.
· Sens. Richard Burr, Mike Rounds, Tom Cotton, and Pat Toomey were all seen toying with the device, which was originally designed for restless children.
· It's a rotating device set on ball bearings, which spins for a long...
Senators attending President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial have strict rules to follow. According to Business Insider, these include prohibiting phones, talking or standing. Regular rules, like no food and beverages on the floor, will be enforced more as well. Senators can only drink milk and...