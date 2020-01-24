Friday, 24 January 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, London Johnson via Amazon is taking *up to 25% off* various LED lighting. Deals start at *$10.48* with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is a 3-pack of Brilliant Evolution LED Stick-on Lights for *$12.73*. As a comparison, this bundle typically goes for $17 with today’s deal marking a new Amazon all-time low. These nifty stick-on lights can go just about anywhere with 100-hours worth of run-time from three AA batteries. They are easy to install, just remove the adhesive tape and stick them just about anywhere. A simple tap on or off actuates the built-in LED lights. Rated 4.4/5 stars. More deals can be found below.



more…



The post Amazon’s Gold Box has LED lighting and more from $10.50, today only appeared first on 9to5Toys. 👓 View full article

