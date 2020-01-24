Friday, 24 January 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

In today’s best game deals, CDKeys is now offering Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition on Xbox One for *$34.29* as a digital download. Regularly $66 on Amazon, today’s deal is about $2 below our previous all-time low and is the best price we can find. For comparison sake, the standard version is currently on sale for $40 at Amazon. The Deluxe package contains the main game, a digital art book, BD-1 skins, other in-game goodies, and a series of “Director’s Cut” behind-the-scenes videos. Down below you’ll also find the rest of today’s best deals including The Last of Us Remastered, New Super Mario Bros. 2 for 3DS, Destiny 2: Shadowkeep, God of War, Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey, Donut County, Our World is Ended, and much more.



more…



The post Today’s Best Game Deals: Star Wars Jedi Deluxe $34, New Super Mario Bros. 2 $12, more appeared first on 9to5Toys. 👓 View full article

