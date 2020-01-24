Now, you can use generative placeholder images for your web project Friday, 24 January 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

The tool can be used to generate art in various styles, including the abstract artist Piet Mondrian (this is not a Generative Placeholder so stop clicking on it). | Image: Generative Placeholder



Generative Placeholders is a new tool that lets you embed autogenerated placeholder art into a website that changes with every page refresh or click of the image. It only requires a brief bit of embedded code. The key word here is “placeholder,” which suggests that the tool’s creator, Stefan Bohacek, sees it as the visual equivalent of a Lorem Ipsum text generator (or the far superior Hipster Ipsum), designed to fill a prototype website with something while it’s under construction.



The code works by specifying how tall and wide a placeholder image should be, and it also lets you tweak the style and color of each image. There are eight different styles available, ranging from geometric layouts of circles or triangles (below) to designs...

