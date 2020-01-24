Beats’ new Solo Pro wireless noise-canceling headphones are $50 off

Friday, 24 January 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Photo by Chris Welch / The Verge



The Beats Solo Pro are $50 off at Best Buy, taking the price down to $249.99. This matches the lowest price we’ve seen yet. And to our knowledge, this is only the second time they’ve been discounted. If you haven’t read our review, these are the best Beats headphones yet, according to The Verge’s Chris Welch, with a noise cancellation effect and sound quality that are inarguably great.



Those gifted with large noggins, be warned: you might find that these on-ear headphones clamp down too hard on your ears. Another warning, this time for people with heads of all sizes, is that these charge via Apple's Lightning connector, not USB-C. Best Buy's deal includes several colors, and you have through Monday, January 27th, to take advantage of...


