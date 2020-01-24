Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Fortnite Chapter 2’s second season is finally coming on February 20th

The Verge Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Fortnite Chapter 2’s second season is finally coming on February 20thImage: Epic Games

The long road to season 2 is almost over. Today, Epic Games revealed the release date for the second season of Fortnite Chapter 2, which will launch on February 20th. The disruptive Chapter 2 — which introduced a brand-new island, following a days-long black hole event — first debuted in October. That makes this, by far, Fortnite’s longest season to date. Epic says that, over the next few weeks, players can expect more overtime challenges as well as “a new two-week event.” There’s no real hint yet of what players can expect out of the new season.

In addition to announcing the release date for season 2, Epic also revealed that the game will be getting a major update in early February. The 11.50 update will see the game move over to the...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com - Published < > Embed
News video: Star Wars The Clone Wars Season 7 - Final Season

Star Wars The Clone Wars Season 7 - Final Season 02:03

 Star Wars The Clone Wars Season 7 Promo Trailer HD - Disney + - Final Season Plot synopsis: Witness the end of the groundbreaking series... One of the most critically-acclaimed entries in the Star Wars saga will be returning for its epic conclusion with twelve all-new episodes. From Dave Filoni,...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Top 10 Unanswered Questions In The Witcher Season 1 [Video]Top 10 Unanswered Questions In The Witcher Season 1

“The Witcher” Season Two can’t get here soon enough! For this list, we’re looking at the questions on every fan’s mind following the conclusion of Netflix’s hit dark fantasy series. Keep in..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 10:10Published

‘Insecure’ Season 4 Has a Return Date [Video]‘Insecure’ Season 4 Has a Return Date

‘Insecure’ Season 4 Has a Return Date The show’s creator, Issa Rae, has said the new season will feature all the characters “leveling up.” Rae shared at the Television Critics Association..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:57Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Fortnite Chapter 2's next season will start on February 20th

Epic Games has at last set a start date for Fortnite's next season. It's scheduled for February 20th, more than four months after Chapter 2 started, which makes...
engadget

Dil Hi Toh Hai Season 3 trailer: Will Palak and Ritwik's love story ever have a happy ending?

After the resounding success of the first two seasons, ALTBalaji once again embarks on a journey with the most loved family of Noons, to bring us the next...
Mid-Day


Tweets about this

JoseWorksTech

JoseWorks Fortnite Chapter 2’s second season now has a launch date https://t.co/yUBGiq60DW 1 hour ago

Techtelegraph4

Techtelegraph Fortnite Chapter 2’s second season now has a launch date https://t.co/z4qfRVWEao https://t.co/9FX22ZI4ce 1 hour ago

ComputerWorldN1

Computer World News Fortnite Chapter 2’s second season now has a launch date https://t.co/bby2S4pWEF 1 hour ago

GeekTech_App_EN

Geek Tech - High Tech News Fortnite Chapter 2’s second season now has a launch date https://t.co/OXCJBmr0Yu via @GeekTech_App #geektech #technewsapp #Video_Games 2 hours ago

ZblogWebsite

Zblog Fortnite Chapter 2’s second season now has a launch date https://t.co/8iNZWrEx6I https://t.co/fnjuLvu3RQ 2 hours ago

wtagraphix

WTA Graphix, Inc. RT @WebDesignHat: Fortnite Chapter 2’s second season now has a launch date https://t.co/he096cV0Ik https://t.co/pBibYSLR4D 2 hours ago

telegrind

Telegrind Fortnite Chapter 2’s second season now has a launch date https://t.co/69PqCBbU4K https://t.co/jNYrRODJuG… https://t.co/DEF75DhS0t 2 hours ago

KennyWadeMusic

Kenny Wade Fortnite Chapter 2’s second season now has a launch date https://t.co/jWjkjc82Fh https://t.co/e10RdP5Xsm https://t.co/JAumzfurbD 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.