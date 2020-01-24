Global  

Fortnite Chapter 2's next season will start on February 20th

engadget Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Epic Games has at last set a start date for Fortnite's next season. It's scheduled for February 20th, more than four months after Chapter 2 started, which makes the current season by far the longest in the battle royale's history.
