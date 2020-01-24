Eugene V. Debs RT @dearsarah: The CEO Of Goldman Sachs Says It Won't Take Companies Public Unless There Is At Least One Diverse Board Member Real questio… 2 minutes ago Aleria PBC Starting in July @GoldmanSachs will refuse to take a company public unless it has at least one “diverse” board memb… https://t.co/lgC2ZMXLdk 6 minutes ago Profec Partners Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon told CNBC that starting this year, his investment bank wouldn't help companies go p… https://t.co/wFho62GNGZ 11 minutes ago Female Founders Goldman Sachs stops doing IPOs for orgs w/out at least 1 diverse board member. “The performance of IPOs, where ther… https://t.co/Jg6J58JTid 12 minutes ago Jenny Hunter RT @TerriGerstein: This is interesting but I'm wondering, what if GS said they won't take companies public if they're currently actively in… 19 minutes ago wael rabah Goldman Sachs’ new board member diversity rule misses the mark: Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon recently said the i… https://t.co/LgQzzIZ3S4 24 minutes ago Tanya van Biesen Investors are playing an important role in pushing for #gender #equity: Goldman Sachs CEO says no IPOs for companie… https://t.co/ANXchRT9qD 25 minutes ago TechNexus Venture Collaborative RT @itsalisonh: Goldman Sachs no longer taking companies public without at least one diverse board member is a step in the right direction,… 26 minutes ago