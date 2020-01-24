Goldman Sachs’ new board member diversity rule misses the mark
Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon said that starting July 1 that the financial firm will not be aiding firms that wish to go public if they lack at least one diverse board candidate with a focus on women.