Goldman Sachs’ new board member diversity rule misses the mark

TechCrunch Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon recently said the investment bank won’t take companies public that don’t have at least one board member from an underrepresented group. The main focus will be on female board members, he told CNBC, because companies that have gone public in the last four years with at least one woman on their […]
News video: Goldman Sachs to Require Board Diversity for Companies That Want to Go Public

Goldman Sachs to Require Board Diversity for Companies That Want to Go Public 02:56

 Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon said that starting July 1 that the financial firm will not be aiding firms that wish to go public if they lack at least one diverse board candidate with a focus on women.

Diversity-Tilted? Goldman Sachs Won’t Work With Companies if Board is All White Straight Men


Five Things for Wednesday, including Intel changes and a Senate candidate

Good morning. Time for Wednesday's Five Things. Intel's board leadership is changing. Andy Bryant is stepping down after seven years as the board's chairman, and...
bizjournals

