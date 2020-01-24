Friday, 24 January 2020 ( 12 hours ago )

Google Search is the company’s best-known product — it’s what made Google a household name. Over time, though, the search engine has evolved functionally and visually. Recently, Google changed search results to show icons on different sites, and everyone seems to have a different opinion about it.



more…



The post Google changed search results to include icons — is it a problem? [Poll] appeared first on 9to5Google. 👓 View full article

