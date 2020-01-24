s h e e n RT @BBCNews: Article 13: UK will not implement EU copyright law https://t.co/L1OMCq1egX 39 seconds ago Kimberley Clarke BBC News - Article 13: UK will not implement EU copyright law https://t.co/H19Q4sn4HT 2 minutes ago jock RT @GerardBattenUK: Article 13: UK will not implement EU copyright law. Another UKIP policy adopted by Boris. UKIP led the opposition to t… 2 minutes ago Andrew_Bell2019 RT @BrugesGroup: The United Kingdom will not implement the controversial EU Copyright Directive (Article 13). In March last year, then-ba… 2 minutes ago Gavin VCF Excellent, BBC News - Article 13: UK will not implement EU copyright law https://t.co/7yl5rX4l0L 4 minutes ago Robert Rawle Article 13: UK will not implement EU copyright law https://t.co/inrRnasj5F 4 minutes ago