Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Article 13: UK will not implement EU copyright law

BBC News Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Media giants such as Google have been outspoken opponents of the legislation.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Chronic Law - Wanted (Official Lyric Video) [Video]Chronic Law - Wanted (Official Lyric Video)

Copyright 2019 YGF Records / VPAL Music

Credit: The Orchard     Duration: 03:57Published

Pelosi: Trump 'gave us no choice' on impeachment [Video]Pelosi: Trump 'gave us no choice' on impeachment

House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi has opened debate on the impeachment of President Donald Trump, arguing that his actions have left legislators with "no choice" but to act. Ms Pelosi said..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:37Published


Tweets about this

sheenfernandes

s h e e n RT @BBCNews: Article 13: UK will not implement EU copyright law https://t.co/L1OMCq1egX 39 seconds ago

KimberleyClar21

Kimberley Clarke BBC News - Article 13: UK will not implement EU copyright law https://t.co/H19Q4sn4HT 2 minutes ago

scotlandjock1

jock RT @GerardBattenUK: Article 13: UK will not implement EU copyright law. Another UKIP policy adopted by Boris. UKIP led the opposition to t… 2 minutes ago

ABell2019

Andrew_Bell2019 RT @BrugesGroup: The United Kingdom will not implement the controversial EU Copyright Directive (Article 13). In March last year, then-ba… 2 minutes ago

gavinvcf

Gavin VCF Excellent, BBC News - Article 13: UK will not implement EU copyright law https://t.co/7yl5rX4l0L 4 minutes ago

RobertRawle

Robert Rawle Article 13: UK will not implement EU copyright law https://t.co/inrRnasj5F 4 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.