Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > PowerA has new Animal Crossing Switch controllers on the way, pre-order now

PowerA has new Animal Crossing Switch controllers on the way, pre-order now

9to5Toys Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Last week we got a first look at some of the first Animal Crossing accessories to arrive for Switch, and now PowerA is getting in on the action. As fans gear up for one of the most anticipated Nintendo titles this year, Amazon pre-orders have gone live for PowerA’s new Animal Crossing Switch controllers. Available in two different designs, the upcoming gamepads look to bring fan-favorite characters from the series to your Switch. Head below for all the details.

more…

The post PowerA has new Animal Crossing Switch controllers on the way, pre-order now appeared first on 9to5Toys.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: TomoNews US - Published < > Embed
News video: Pig forced to bungee jump in China for LNY theme park stunt

Pig forced to bungee jump in China for LNY theme park stunt 01:34

 CHONGQING, CHINA — As African Swine Flu continues to decimate China's oink oink population and a new SARS cousin spreading like mad within the country, it's good to see people are still in the Lunar New Year's spirit. According to the SCMP, workers from some two-bit theme park in the Sichuan...

Recent related videos from verified sources

CES 2020: A Windows Switch Clone and Dual Screen Laptops Are Dell's Next Big Concepts | Gizmodo [Video]CES 2020: A Windows Switch Clone and Dual Screen Laptops Are Dell's Next Big Concepts | Gizmodo

CES is generally for one of two things: companies showing off consumer gadgets that will go on sale later in the year, or far out devices that will attempt to shape how things gets made in the future...

Credit: Gizmodo     Duration: 02:48Published

Dan Schachner Chats About Animal Planet's Adorable Annual Event, 'Puppy Bowl XVI' [Video]Dan Schachner Chats About Animal Planet's Adorable Annual Event, "Puppy Bowl XVI"

The pup players are back and ready for non-stop all football action for "Puppy Bowl XVI," television’s cutest sports competition and original TV adoption event. To celebrate 16 years of incredible..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 20:36Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Nintendo says it has no plans for a new Switch this year

Nintendo says it has no plans for a new Switch this yearPhoto by James Bareham / The Verge Nintendo CEO and president Shuntaro Furukawa told investors today that the company has “no plans” to launch a new model...
The Verge Also reported by •9to5Toysengadget

Captain Marvel Gushes Over Animal Crossing Nintendo Switch

The announcement of Animal Crossing: New Horizon was enough to boost us with excitement. However, Nintendo didn’t want to stop just there. The company also...
Fossbytes

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.