Buy the limited-edition white GHOST Logitech G PRO wireless gaming mouse before it's gone!

betanews Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Last month, Logitech did something very cool. The company released a limited-edition pink variant of its G PRO wireless gaming mouse. It dubbed this model "PIXEL" and vowed to donate the profits from its sales to charities. This proved to be extremely popular, as the PIXEL sold out the same day it was released. This was a big success, as not only did some Logitech fans score a rare collectible, but charities received money as a result. Today, the Logitech is doing it again, this time with a mouse called "GHOST." Once again, it is a limited-edition G PRO wireless gaming mouse,… [Continue Reading]
