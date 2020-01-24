Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Some YouTube content moderators are reportedly being told they could be fired if they don't sign 'voluntary' statements acknowledging their jobs could give them PTSD

Business Insider Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Some YouTube content moderators are reportedly being told they could be fired if they don't sign 'voluntary' statements acknowledging their jobs could give them PTSD· Some YouTube content moderators are being forced to sign documents that acknowledge their jobs could lead to PTSD and negatively impact their mental health, according to a new report in The Verge.
· These employees work out of a site in Austin, Texas, operated by Accenture, one of the companies that hires contract workers to...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Spectreoutreach

Spectre RT @businessinsider: Some YouTube content moderators are reportedly being told they could be fired if they don't sign 'voluntary' statement… 3 hours ago

PurbitaDitecha

Purbita Ditecha Some YouTube content moderators are reportedly being told they could… https://t.co/IcwpNFuhhc via #Indilens #India 6 hours ago

baruchproforum

Baruch Professionals Forum Some YouTube content moderators are reportedly being told they could be fired if they don't sign 'voluntary' statem… https://t.co/Xe1hBRJ91P 7 hours ago

ClaudineR66

WAKE UP AMERICA Business Insider: Some YouTube content moderators are reportedly being told they could be fired if they don't sign… https://t.co/emVWX1MWMF 7 hours ago

AdagogoBeKnown

Adagogo https://t.co/1VbdiOVQLg - Some YouTube content moderators are reportedly being told they could be fired if they don… https://t.co/D6Pc6kxnB8 7 hours ago

plugilo

plugilo Some YouTube content moderators are reportedly being told they could be fired if they don't sign 'voluntary' statem… https://t.co/V2NGeTRdJ9 7 hours ago

HPTarget

HP Targeting, Inc. Some YouTube content moderators are reportedly being told they could be fired if they don't sign 'voluntary' statem… https://t.co/rrwoAduxFu 7 hours ago

aurelienpiat

Aurélien Some YouTube content moderators are reportedly being told they could be fired if they don't sign 'volunt... https://t.co/7HtGBl2USV #tech 8 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.