Apple releases macOS Catalina 10.15.3 beta 3 for developers

Friday, 24 January 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Apple today released the third developer beta of macOS Catalina 10.15.3. This comes as Apple earlier this week released the third developer betas of iOS 13.3.1, iPadOS 13.3.1, watchOS 6.1.2, and tvOS 13.3.1. The company does not specify what’s new in the update, but it likely focuses on performance improvements, security updates, and bug fixes.



