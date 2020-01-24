Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Apple releases macOS Catalina 10.15.3 beta 3 for developers

9to5Mac Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Apple today released the third developer beta of macOS Catalina 10.15.3. This comes as Apple earlier this week released the third developer betas of iOS 13.3.1, iPadOS 13.3.1, watchOS 6.1.2, and tvOS 13.3.1. The company does not specify what’s new in the update, but it likely focuses on performance improvements, security updates, and bug fixes.

more…

The post Apple releases macOS Catalina 10.15.3 beta 3 for developers appeared first on 9to5Mac.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Apple may be working on a Pro mode to juice up MacBooks [Video]Apple may be working on a Pro mode to juice up MacBooks

Apple may be cooking up some secret sauce in its labs, if the latest hints are anything to go by. Some text discovered in a macOS beta build describes a so-called Pro mode that could make apps run..

Credit: Engadget Today     Duration: 02:07Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Apple releases macOS Catalina 10.15.3 beta 3 to developers for testing

A few days after the latest iOS, iPadOS, tvOS and watchOS betas were released, Apple has made the macOS 10.15.3 beta 3 available to developers for testing.
AppleInsider Also reported by •MacRumours.com9to5Mac

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.