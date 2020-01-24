Global  

Enjoy your favorite martial arts movies this weekend with VUDU’s $5 sale

9to5Toys Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
VUDU is back yet again with another *$5* weekend sale, this time featuring martial arts movies. Our top pick is Kill Bill Volume 1, which regularly goes for up to $10 at Google Play. However, Amazon is matching the $5 sale right now. This 2003 classic by Quentin Tarantino is a must-have if you’re a fan of the director. Uma Thruman is the star here in this action-packed thriller about betrayal and vendettas. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Looking for more? Check out VUDU’s landing page, or head below for more of our top picks.

The post Enjoy your favorite martial arts movies this weekend with VUDU’s $5 sale appeared first on 9to5Toys.
