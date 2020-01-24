Enjoy your favorite martial arts movies this weekend with VUDU’s $5 sale
Friday, 24 January 2020 () VUDU is back yet again with another *$5* weekend sale, this time featuring martial arts movies. Our top pick is Kill Bill Volume 1, which regularly goes for up to $10 at Google Play. However, Amazon is matching the $5 sale right now. This 2003 classic by Quentin Tarantino is a must-have if you’re a fan of the director. Uma Thruman is the star here in this action-packed thriller about betrayal and vendettas. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Looking for more? Check out VUDU’s landing page, or head below for more of our top picks.
more…
The post Enjoy your favorite martial arts movies this weekend with VUDU’s $5 sale appeared first on 9to5Toys.
First there's Black Friday... then there's Small Business Saturday... and don't forget about Cyber Monday. Instead of picking just one of those days to offer savings to their customers, Wisconsin Vein..