Steam Lunar New Year Sale offers up to 80% off thousands of Mac/PC titles

9to5Toys Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
The Steam Lunar New Year sale is now live with deep deals on Mac and PC games. From Cuphead for Mac and the latest Far Cry title, to a copy of Fallout 4 and everything in between, Steam is now offering up to *80% off* a massive selection of games. That’s all on top of a series of free goodies just for visiting the sale page each day as well as tokens for redeeming various items in the Night Market. All the rest of today’s best game deals are right here but be sure to head below for more details on the Steam Lunar New Year event. more…

The post Steam Lunar New Year Sale offers up to 80% off thousands of Mac/PC titles appeared first on 9to5Toys.
