Apple Stores will celebrate Black History Month with over 40 inspirational sessions

9to5Mac Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Starting February 1, select Apple Stores across the US will celebrate Black History Month with a special lineup of more than 40 Today at Apple sessions. This year’s lineup highlights creators shaping new cultural narratives through visual arts, photography, poetry, dance, film, and other mediums.

Credit: AOL Build VOD - Published < > Embed
News video: Riley S. Wilson On The Revolutionary Impact Of Having An Opinionated Black Girl In Leadership

Riley S. Wilson On The Revolutionary Impact Of Having An Opinionated Black Girl In Leadership 01:00

 Riley S. Wilson discusses creating the “Little Apple” comic book and the impact of black actresses pushing the culture forward.BUILD is a live interview series like no other—a chance for fans to sit inches away from some of today’s biggest names in entertainment, tech, fashion and business as...

Recent related videos from verified sources

'Little Apple' Executive Producer, Writer & Director Riley S. Wilson Breaks Down His Podcast [Video]"Little Apple" Executive Producer, Writer & Director Riley S. Wilson Breaks Down His Podcast

From executive producer, writer and director Riley S. Wilson, "Little Apple" is a contemporary coming-of-age story about Apple, a young Harlem girl finding her voice. The podcast paints a picture of..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 23:41Published

The Catalyst Moment That Sparked Riley S. Wilson's Creativity [Video]The Catalyst Moment That Sparked Riley S. Wilson's Creativity

"Little Apple" creator Riley S. Wilson speaks on what has inspired him and the violence towards black women, especially when expressing their opinions.BUILD is a live interview series like no other—a..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 02:00Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Today at Apple sessions mark Black History Month throughout February

Apple will be marking Black History Month via its stores in the United States, with a number of Today at Apple sessions scheduled to take place throughout...
AppleInsider

Macy's Celebrates Black History Month By Embracing and Expressing The Diversity Of Black People and Culture

Macy's Celebrates Black History Month By Embracing and Expressing The Diversity Of Black People and CultureNEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--This February, Macy's will celebrate Black History Month by embracing and expressing the diversity of Black people and culture....
Business Wire

