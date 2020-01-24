Apple Stores will celebrate Black History Month with over 40 inspirational sessions
Friday, 24 January 2020 () Starting February 1, select Apple Stores across the US will celebrate Black History Month with a special lineup of more than 40 Today at Apple sessions. This year’s lineup highlights creators shaping new cultural narratives through visual arts, photography, poetry, dance, film, and other mediums.
more…
The post Apple Stores will celebrate Black History Month with over 40 inspirational sessions appeared first on 9to5Mac.
Riley S. Wilson discusses creating the “Little Apple” comic book and the impact of black actresses pushing the culture forward.BUILD is a live interview series like no other—a chance for fans to sit inches away from some of today’s biggest names in entertainment, tech, fashion and business as...
"Little Apple" creator Riley S. Wilson speaks on what has inspired him and the violence towards black women, especially when expressing their opinions.BUILD is a live interview series like no other—a..