Apple Stores will celebrate Black History Month with over 40 inspirational sessions

Friday, 24 January 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Starting February 1, select Apple Stores across the US will celebrate Black History Month with a special lineup of more than 40 Today at Apple sessions. This year’s lineup highlights creators shaping new cultural narratives through visual arts, photography, poetry, dance, film, and other mediums.



